The Gwili Steam Railway operates a standard gauge preserved railway from Bronwydd (near Carmarthen) in South Wales along a short section of the former Carmarthen to Aberystwyth railway that closed for passenger traffic in 1965, the track being lifted in 1975.

Currently, the Gwili Steam Railway is working south towards Carmarthen to a new station called Abergwili junction which will be located alongside the roundabout at the northern end of the A40 Carmarthen By-pass. The locomotive stock of the Gwili Railway is unusual in that it mostly represents local industrial and wartime operations rather than mainline services.

T he Gwili Steam Railway was formed in 1975 and, by 1978, had purchased and rescued about eight miles of trackbed of the former Carmarthen to Aberystwyth line from British Railways. The section purchased runs from Abergwili Junction in the south, the point at which the GWR Aberystwyth line joined the LNWR line from Llandeilo, to a point just short of Llanpumpsaint Station to the north, initially it was running a steam-hauled service on a one-mile section of it. The Gwili Steam Railway has the distinction of becoming the first standard-gauge preserved railway to operate in South West Wales when it re-opened the one-mile section of the Carmarthen-Llanpumsaint route from its base at Bronwydd Arms, three miles north of Carmarthen. Since then, the railway has expanded to Danycoed and the company continues to hope to expand to Llanpumsaint.

The Gwili Railway Company is a company limited by shares. It owns the land that the railway runs on and most but not all of the locomotives and rolling stock. There is a board of directors that meets regularly, making strategic decisions about the future of the railway. An annual general meeting is held every year at which directors can be voted onto the board. Every shareholder may vote. The number of votes any individual/group may have is directly related to the number of shares held. Once voted onto the board, directors have a three year term of office. Shares in the company are available from the company secretary and cost £10 each. The company does not pay a dividend on its shares. All shares are regarded as donations and all profits are ploughed back into the company to further develop the railway.

The company employs a small number of individuals who help run the railway. These employees are assisted by a large group of volunteers without whom the railway could not operate. The company is assisted in running the railway by employing a General Manager. He is the line manager for the Heads of Departments and is directly responsible to the board of directors.

Much assistance is given to the company by the Gwili Railway Preservation Society. The Society organises, encourages, cares for and supports volunteers. The Society also provides much needed financial assistance for the railway.

For more information about The Gwili Steam Railway please visit: www.gwili-railway.co.uk