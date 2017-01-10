The Bug Farm Opens it doors – the incredible fascinating yet educational creation of Dr Sarah Benyon.

In celebration of National Insect Week (20-26 June 2016) Dr Sarah Beynon’s Bug Farm near St Davids, Pembrokeshire was opened on June 22nd.

The Bug Farm which has been supported by the Welsh Government’s Tourism Investment Support Scheme has had a successful start and has been named as FSB WorldPay Best Start-up business of the year 2016 as well as the 2016 Plantlife International Meadow Maker of Wales Award, an UnLtd Build It Award (awarded to the UK’s top social entrepreneurs).

This new attraction has been a labour of love for owner, Dr Sarah Beynon, who bought back the family farm in St Davids in 2013 with the aim of bridging the gap between science, farming and food.

The attraction includes a Bug Museum (housing part of the UK’s largest private collection of butterflies) Bug Art Gallery, Bug Barn indoor play barn and Bug Farm Trail as well as the popular Grub Kitchen, which has been hailed as the UK’s first restaurant with edible insects on the menu full-time

The Bug Farm is also a research centre, and working 100 acre farm. Collaborating with many universities (Oxford, Bristol, Aberystwyth and Harper Adams), the Bug Farm’s research covers topics including valuing the importance of ecosystem services delivered by wildlife on farms. Sarah Beynon’s work has also be e n seen on television including. BBC Operation Cloud Lab: Secrets of the Skies, Hippo: Nature’s Wild Feast, BBC Coast and has been featured on BBC Countryfile.

Dr Sarah Beynon, said: “Born and brought up on a farm in St Davids, I grew up with a love and respect of farming and wildlife. I have spent the last ten years working with the University of Oxford researching beneficial invertebrates and the future of sustainable food production alongside wildlife conservation. The Bug Farm is my way of trying to deliver real change and I’m delighted to share this place with our visitors.”

Cabinet Secretary for the Economy and Infrastructure, Ken Skates, said: “As well as being on the cutting edge of conservation and research, The Bug Farm is also successfully entertaining visitors as well as educating them on the secret world of bugs and is another UK first for Wales. The attraction gives an all weather facility for Pembrokeshire and I wish Dr Beynon and her team continued success with the venture.”

For more information about Dr Sarah Beynon’s Bug Farm visit: www.thebugfarm.co.uk

or

Email:

Telephone: