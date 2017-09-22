The Big Bite was established in 1997 and is co-owned by Gary Smith And Sharon Hall. Our aim has and will continue to be providing the customer with the best product available. Where ever possible our fillings are homemade using both Welsh and national ingredients. Whether you’ve got a sweet tooth or a savoury craving, we offer a fantastic variety of sweet treats and savoury delights – from our magnificent caramel swirl meringues, decadent brownies and sticky flapjacks to artisan scotch eggs and sausage rolls, made-to-order gourmet salad pots, baguettes and sandwiches. Using the best ingredients, homemade cakes and Scotch eggs make us the first choice place to eat.

Address: 29B High Street, Cardigan, Ceredigion

Tel: 01239 613006

Facebook: TheBigBiteCardigan

September 2017 Update

Here at The Big Bite, Gary and I have had a long-running battle over whose cake is the most delicious, so we’d like to invite our dedicated customers to join in the fun and decide which is best. It’s the thriller with Vanilla, the crumble in the jungle!

The Big Bite Bake Battle event will take place as part of the national Macmillan Cancer Support Coffee Morning on Friday, 29th September.

From Monday 25th to Saturday 30th September all proceeds from each slice of Gary’s Scrummy Carrot Cake and Sharon’s Luscious Lemon Drizzle Cake will be donated to Macmillan. Not only that – but each customer taking part in this tasty challenge will also be entered into a prize draw to win a whole carrot or lemon cake! And on Friday 29th and Saturday 30th all proceeds from all cakes sold at The Big Bite will go to the Macmillan charity.

Support Macmillan and laugh at our expense as we will be dressed for the part….Let battle commence and let’s eat cake!

