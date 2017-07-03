Templeton Direct – Lurvill’s Delight was a popular carbonated soft drink in Wales between 1896 and 1910. Invented by twin brother residents of Ynyshir, Harold and Lolo Lewis, the carbonated mixture included stinging nettles, dock leaves and was infused with Juniper berry extract.

Now available at Templeton Direct -The profits made from the Luvill’s Delight drink were used to pay for 150 coalminers and their families from the village, to emigrate to Pittsburgh and Denver in the USA. The drink ceased production in 1910 due to a shortage of dock leaves in the local area. A craft style botanical soda, made using only natural, premium quality ingredients including nettle, dock & juniper berry extract. It is a dry, refreshing blend of botanical extracts & infusions free of artificial flavours, colours and preservatives, with no added sugar.

What’s in the original Botanical Blend?

Nettles are a true superfood! They’re packed with 40% protein – with a single portion containing as much as a sink full of kale. They’re rich in potassium, vitamin A, antioxidants and jam-packed full of iron.

Juniper is a natural antibacterial, antiviral, diuretic and antiseptic.

Yellow Dock Root is related to both rhubarb and sorrel and is rich in vitamins A and C and high in carotene.

Rhubarb is packed with minerals, vitamins, organic compounds. Some of these precious components are dietary fibre, protein, vitamin C, vitamin K, B complex vitamins, calcium, potassium, manganese and magnesium.

Tasting Notes:

A sharp green apple-like taste from the nettle, with hints of pine and the light pepperiness of juniper. All balanced with the herbal, woody, hint of dock blended with natural rhubarb. Delivers a dry fruity finish – heightened by the drink’s unusually light carbonation.

Serves:

Lurvill’s Negroni Spritz

Brecon Gin, Campari and a dash of orange bitters over ice. Topped with Lurvill’s Delight and a grapefruit garnish. John Jones

Lurvill’s Delight mixed with Penderyn Whisky and two dashes of Angostura bitters. Served over ice. Botanical Mist

Penderyn Whisky blended with Drambuie. Stir in a small rocks glass and topped up with Lurvill’s Delight. For more information or to order visit: www.templetondirect.co.uk