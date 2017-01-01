Stories In Stone – Dic Aberdaron

Geoff Brookes shares with us the story of Richard Robert Jones, a man regarded as eccentric, enigmatic and downright odd.



He was known as Dic Aberdaron and the North Wales Express said of him “Among the singular characters which nature sometimes produces… few have been more remarkable than Richard Robert Jones, of Aberdaron, in Caernarfonshire, who although an excellent linguist, is, in almost every other respect, an idiot.” Harsh words perhaps, but the newspaper had no fear that their victim would object to their assessment, because Dic Aberdaron lived in his own insular and peculiar world.

He was called Richard Robert Jones and was born in Morfa Llwyn Glas, about two miles from Aberdaron, at the far end of the Llŷn Peninsular in 1780 and achieved fame – or notoriety – for his unusual facility with languages. Today we would say that he was a savant, someone with an autistic disorder who displays exceptional ability in one particular area. His father was a carpenter who owned a small cargo boat and shuttled between Wales and Liverpool, but any hopes he may have had of passing on the business to his son were lost in the strange tidal forces of his son’s unusual mind. Dic’s apprenticeship was an abject failure.

