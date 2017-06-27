Stay Awhile Advertising Pages

Welsh Country’s Stay A while accommodation feature is a low-cost marketing solution that offers a more targeted and effective approach compared to traditional advertising. It is specifically designed to help small to medium sized businesses in Wales promote their accommodation facilities to a wider audience via our multimedia offering of Welsh Country magazine, website, facebook, Twitter, Google+ & Linkedin.

Stay A while, a yearly multiple subscription offer in which in each issue we publish a house-style feature (the size of which is dependent on the number of subscriptions) within the Stay A while pages of the magazine for the duration of your subscription.

For example, if you have 10 guest rooms, your multiple subscription would be for 10 copies of Welsh Country per bi-monthly issue for the duration of your membership. As part of this package, we publish a house-style (185mm x 30mm landscape) feature comprising an image, address and contact details – telephone and web – and 500 characters of description. Your image and text can be changed each issue for the duration of your ‘Stay A while’ subscription.

How much does it cost?

What do I get for my money?

A house-style feature (the size of which is dependent on the number of subscriptions) in six issues of the magazine (one full year’s worth), each read by well over 60,000 people.

We will send you the agreed number of magazines that you want, relevant to the subscriptions paid for.

Your own area within our website

(This can be updated and added to at any stage so as well as giving a company / product/s description but also new launches offers, awards etc..)

The opportunity to offer some competitions etc., within all of the Welsh Country online presence.

The opportunity to submit recipes for the regular magazine recipe feature Welsh Kitchen. This recipe does need to fit certain criteria for the magazine.

Cross selling. Helping to raise awareness of what foods you use or sell by connecting brands across our media.

Constant updating of any relevant news that we come across as media that you may not get to hear about.

Editorial opportunity within Welsh Country magazine in either the Welsh Food Larder page or News around Wales whichever is the most appropriate. This is limited to 200 words plus an image (the image on a first come first served basis dependent on space). Lobbying Welsh Country magazine is in constant contact with representatives of both the Westminster Government the Welsh Assembly and the Welsh Food marketing plus Visit Wales departments. We have successfully taken many issues up on behalf of companies, who may or may not want to be identified, with considerable success.

The multiple subscription and free feature is for a year and during that period we would include your business description & contact details etc. in the magazine and on our website. Any press releases you send to us will go onto our website also being shared across Facebook, Twitter, Google+, Linkedin and be considered for the magazine Food Larder or News around Wales page.

We maintain an on-going dialogue with the Stay A while members about any good tourism news we hear on the circuit that may be relevant to you.

Basically, the more you can send to us, the more we’ll be able to do for you promotionally so do send anything you have. We also include company profiles on the website so you’d have a detailed description of your business & background there too. In addition to that, any press releases you send to us will go onto our website also being shared across Facebook, Twitter, Google+, Linkedin and be considered for the magazine, in

Our mission statement says:

Welsh Country will create a good and vibrant market for all clients who need advertising, promotion and marketing. In creating this market, the philosophy of sharing and co operating together with those that work with Welsh Country, is paramount to each other’s mutual benefit of developing enthusiastically, satisfied customers

We are so confident about our work with our Stay A while subscribers that we ask you to contact any of them to get their opinion of Welsh Country magazine.