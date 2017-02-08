St Davids Cathedral Festival 2017 – Dates, Program and Tickets

The 39th St Davids Cathedral Festival features a diverse programme of music in the beautiful setting of the Cathedral; at Ty’r Pererin (the Cathedral’s Education Centre); St Aidan’s Church, Solva and Y Tabernacl in St Davids.

The St Davids Cathedral Festival launches on Friday 26th May at 6.00pm with the Children’s Festival Chorus, youngsters from local schools and led this year by Val Whitlock in a rousing performance of ‘The Journey’ accompanied by The Little City Swells.

Other headline acts include BBC NOW with Chloe Hanslip violin; former Royal Harpist, Claire Jones; award winning choir Tenebrae perform ‘Path of Miracles’; the celebrated John S Davies Singers; Welsh traditional folk band Fernhill; International Concert Organist Stephen Farr and YOU the audience are invited to come and join in Gilbert and Sulllivan’s HMS Pinafore.

26 May – 04 June 2017 Program

Tickets

For more detailed information and to select your seats please book onliune via our website.

A postal methid for booking is still available through our brochures (for full details see centre page Booking Form) but please note your seats will be allocated.

Priority booking for the Patrons only, from Wednesday 1st March; tickets go on sale to the general public from Monday 27th March.

From Monday 22nd May tickets may also be obtained from: the St Davids Cathedral Box Office, cysgod-y-twr, The Pepples, St Davids.

Telephone: 01437 721204

Parking and Disabled Parking

Parking is available in the Merrivale , Quickwell Hill , Oriel y Pare and Pebbles car parks. Disabled parking close to the Cathedral is very limited and priority will be given to wheelchair users travelling alone. If you require disabled parking you MUST request a parking permit, which must be displayed in the windscreen, from festival.bookings@btinternet.com before booking your tickets. A free return bus service will be available for the disabled, including wheelchair users, from the car park at Oriel y Pare which will take you straight to the main entrance of the Cathedral for the 7.00pm concerts on Saturday 27th May; Friday 2nd June and Saturday 3rd June. A pass for the bus is required and will be issued on request from the Festival Administrator, email festival.bookings@btinternet.com or telephone 07506 117901.For all other concerts, when there are no disabled parking spaces available, arrangements can be made to ‘drop-off’ and ‘pick-up’ but vehicles must be removed to car parks.

For more information about St Davids Cathedral Festival, its program, booking and tickets please visit the website at www.stdavidscathedralfestival.co.uk