South Caernarfon Creameries – Rhisiart retires after 43 years’ loyal service

Local farmer Rhisiart Lewis from Llangybi, near Pwllheli has stood down from South Caernarfon Creameries board of directors after 43 years’ service. Rhisiart has served on the Creameries’ Board since 1974 and became Chairman in 1996; a position he held for fifteen years. He remained on the Board and was a very active member of the Creamery before standing down at last month’s AGM.

In 2011, Rhisiart was awarded an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List in recognition of his services to the Dairy Industry. Rhisiart Lewis commented “I have always had a great passion for the dairy industry and saw the benefits of co-operative working in agriculture. I was very proud to serve the Creamery for over 40 years, but the time has come to hand things over to the next generation. South Caernarfon Creameries has kept employment in an area where there aren’t too many opportunities and I’m very proud of that. I am pleased that at my final AGM, record profits were announced for the co-operative.”

Bernard Harris, Chairman at South Caernarfon Creameries said “We are obviously so grateful to Rhisiart for his hard work and continued passion over the decades. We are indebted to the phenomenal amount of time and effort he has invested in South Caernarfon Creameries. He’s been an important member of the Board in a period where the Creamery enjoyed significant growth and investment. We wish him a long, happy and healthy retirement.”

Based on the Llyn Peninsula in North West Wales, as an area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and can be identified on the map as the pointing crooked ‘finger’, South Caernarfon Creameries is at the heart of this community. Our family owned dairy farm co-operative members are located in North Wales, Mid Wales and Ceredigion.

They supply us with exceptional quality milk thanks to their cows that graze on the lush Welsh pastures.

Using the locally sourced Welsh milk, recognised as amongst the very best, together with the skills and knowledge garnered over the generations, allows us to produce exceptional quality Welsh cheese and Welsh butter that have been recognised by major awards including the International Cheese Awards, British Cheese Awards, Global Cheese Awards and World Cheese Awards. We supply our wide range of cheese and butter to the local Welsh market, to major multiples across the UK and to international stores.

For more information visit: www.sccwales.co.uk