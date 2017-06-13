Maintenance man Fred Williams has recently celebrate his golden work anniversary at South Caernarfon Creameries, clocking up 50 years’ service.

Starting out as a carpentry apprentice at the farmer-owned co-operative in 1967, fifty years later Fred’s still working as hard as ever and has become a valued and trusted member of staff at South Caernarfon Creameries. As the co-operative has grown and evolved over the past fifty years, so has Fred’s work, which no longer includes building the bodies of milk delivery floats and milk collection vans!

Fred Williams said “I’ve seen many changes over the years, staff and work wise but I have enjoyed, and still enjoy working at the creamery and have no regrets. There has been lots of fun and laughter in the last fifty years and I have made very good friends.”

Alan Wyn Jones, Managing Director said “During his service Fred will have seen enormous change in the workplace but he has always given 100% commitment and effort in every aspect of his work. His long-service is a truly remarkable achievement. On behalf of all of his work colleagues, our Directors and farmer Members we all thank Fred for his loyal service to the Society and long may it continue.”

Committed family-man Fred has reduced his working hours to spend more time with his wife, children and grandchildren, but has no plans to retire to just yet!

For more information about South Caernarfon Creameries visit: sccwales.co.uk