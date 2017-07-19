SCC – Say Cheese at the Royal Welsh Show to win a £50 hamper

Visitors to the Royal Welsh Show have the opportunity to win a £50 food hamper – by saying cheese! Dragon cheese, the Welsh cheese and butter brand made by South Caernarfon Creameries (SCC) is offering all visitors to the show the opportunity to enter their simple competition.

All people need to do is go to the Dragon / South Caernarfon Creameries (SCC) stand 8 in the Food Hall, take a selfie and share online using the hashtag #SaycheeseforDragoncheese. There will be lots of props to inspire and help create that picture-perfect shot. The winner will be chosen after the show and will receive a hamper filled to the brim with Dragon’s award-winning cheese and some all-important cheese accompaniments too.

Alan Wyn Jones, Managing Director said “We wanted to do something fun at the show this year and what better way than to say cheese for a selfie! The hamper will be a fantastic prize for a cheese-lover as Dragon cheeses are wide ranging from young, mild Cheddars through to a tasty Vintage as well as traditional Caerphilly. We even make a robust Reduced Fat Cheddar and Cheddar with Leek. We hope that lots of people join in and we are looking forward to seeing their selfie creations.”

The Royal Welsh Show is held at the showground at Llanwedd 24 – 27 July 2017.

For more information about South Caernarfon Creameries visit: www.sccwales.co.uk

Or for more information about The Royal Welsh Show visit: www.rwas.wales