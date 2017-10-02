Sarah Jane Brown to launch new solo exhibition ‘The Momentum of Colour’

Contemporary painter Sarah Jane Brown is launching a new exhibition ‘The Momentum of Colour’ in Off The Wall Gallery, Cardiff in November. This solo exhibition of landscape and seascape paintings examines how colour can be a driving force in motivating thought and emotion throughout the process of painting.

Inspired by the diversity of colours found amongst the expressive skies, mercurial seas and rural landscapes of her home in Pembrokeshire, Sarah Jane’s contemplative and responsive work explores her relationship with colour and the sensations awakened by her observations. This new exhibition expands upon her theme of awareness, presenting a thought-provoking and insightful portfolio of paintings. ‘I’m often drawn by colour to something; colour is compelling and can do something emotive,’ says Sarah Jane. ‘When I start to paint, I lay raw colour down on the canvas, allowing the colour to drive my thoughts and emotions, and from there the painting gathers momentum.’

Off The Wall Gallery, situated in The Old Probate Registry in Llandaff, Cardiff, is a beautifully refined Victorian building originally built in 1851. The gallery space is friendly and relaxed, supporting the gallery’s aim to bring contemporary art to a wider audience.

Sarah Jane has exhibited widely across the UK including several solo shows in Cardiff and prestigious exhibitions in London. Her paintings are now collected internationally. Sarah Jane will be exhibiting at the Royal Society of Marine Artists (RSMA) 2017 Exhibition, Mall Galleries, London 5-14 October, with the Russell Gallery at Battersea Autumn Affordable Art Fair 18-22 October, and at the Surrey Contemporary Art Fair 24-25 February 2018. Current work can also be viewed at Etcetera Gallery in St Davids, Russell Gallery in Putney and The Discerner Gallery in Mayfair by appointment. For further information visit www.sjbart.com.

Dates: 11th November – 5th December 2017. Venue: Off The Wall Gallery, The Old Probate Registry, 49 Cardiff Rd, Llandaff, Cardiff CF5 2DQ. Open: 9.30am-5.30pm Tues-Fri, 10am-4pm Sat. Website: www.galleryoffthewall.com

For more information visit: www.sjbart.com