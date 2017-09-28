Sarah Jane Brown to feature in an exclusive exhibition at Stefano Ricci

The London flagship store of Florentine designer Stefano Ricci and his Italian luxury lifestyle brand will play host to an exclusive evening art exhibition in Mayfair on 12th October, which will feature a painting by contemporary Welsh landscape painter Sarah Jane Brown.

Arranged together with The Discerner Gallery in Mayfair, this special evening will present an exclusive showing of a number of works from a select group of highly talented artists, and promises to be an exceptional event. Sarah Jane Brown ‘s painting ‘Mind-blown’ will also join an exhibition of paintings at The Discerner Gallery, and will be available to view from 3rd October. Her painting will also be featured within the October issue of their luxury art publication The Discerner Magazine.

Through painting Sarah Jane explores her relationship with her immediate environment, using the landscape metaphorically to examine more emotional concerns. Sarah Jane’s natural ability to convey the intensity of her experiences presents an emotional narrative throughout the body of her work, encouraging viewers to connect and engage on a deeper level.

Sarah Jane has exhibited widely across the UK including several solo shows in Cardiff and prestigious exhibitions in London. Her paintings are now collected internationally. Forthcoming exhibitions include the Royal Society of Marine Artists (RSMA) 2017 Exhibition, Mall Galleries, London 5th to 14th October, with the Russell Gallery at Battersea Autumn Affordable Art Fair 18th to 22nd October, solo show ‘The Momentum of Colour’ at Off The Wall Gallery in Cardiff 11th November to 5th December, and Surrey Contemporary Art Fair 24th to 25th February 2018. Current work can also be viewed at the Russell Gallery in Putney, Off The Wall Gallery in Cardiff, and Etcetera Gallery in St Davids. For further information please visit www.sjbart.com.

Evening Art Exhibition at 56 South Audley St. – Corner Mount St., Mayfair, London W1K 2QH, 12th October. Invitation only, please contact Celine Gaurier-Joubert on 0207 491 9925 or celine@thediscerner.com for details.

Art Exhibition at The Discerner Gallery, Mayfair, London, from 3rd October. Viewings by appointment only, please contact Celine Gaurier-Joubert on 0207 491 9925 or celine@thediscerner.com for details.

