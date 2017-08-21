Sarah Jane Brown – New paintings now on show at Etcetera Gallery

Visit Etcetera Gallery in the beautiful city of St Davids, Pembrokeshire, this summer to enjoy a fresh arrangement of recent paintings by Sarah Jane Brown.

Sarah Jane Brown uses the breathtaking local landscape beyond her home town of St Davids as inspiration, and shares her experiences through powerfully emotive paintings. She explores beyond simple visual representation, creating emotionally challenging work that encourages viewers to stop for a while and contemplate. In particular her recent work considers the state of being present through a perspective of mindfulness, and illustrates the sense of seeing both inward and outward in a sensitive and perceptive collection of paintings.

‘The landscape reminds me of the important things in life,’ explains Sarah Jane. This geographical isolation makes me a different person, allows me to observe, to view the world objectively. You can walk out onto St David’s Head, a remote protected landscape, and know that a thousand years ago it wasn’t any different. I feel less caught up with insignificant stuff, it’s much more about what’s important, what’s fundamental.’

The contemporary Etcetera Gallery provides a warm welcome, and is the ideal location to view Sarah Jane’s work with the inspirational landscape just a short walk away. Original paintings are available for sale, together with cards and limited edition prints.

Sarah Jane has exhibited widely across the UK including several solo shows in Cardiff and prestigious exhibitions in London. Her paintings are now collected internationally. Sarah Jane will be exhibiting at the Royal Society of Marine Artists (RSMA) 2017 Exhibition, Mall Galleries, London 5-14 October and with the Russell Gallery at Affordable Art Fair, Battersea 18-22 October. She has several paintings shortlisted for both RSMA 2017 and the National Open Art (NOA) Exhibition 2017. Current work can also be viewed at Off The Wall Gallery in Cardiff. For further information please visit www.sjbart.com.

Venue: Etcetera Gallery, 25 Nun Street, St Davids, Pembrokeshire SA62 6NT.

Opening hours: Mon to Sat 10am-5.30pm, Sun 11am-4pm. Tel: 01437 729261

For more information about Sarah Jane Brown visit: sjbart.co.uk