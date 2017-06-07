A new coastal art exhibition titled ‘Creating Space’ by Pembrokeshire artist Sarah Jane Brown opened at the Joanna Field Gallery, Torch Theatre on Friday 2nd June. Launched with a special evening event from 6‑8pm, there was the opportunity to join Sarah Jane in viewing her paintings and discussing her work.

A must-see, this solo exhibition, by Sarah Jane Brown, of atmospheric paintings reflects the powerful way in which the sea and coastal environment universally aid self awareness, expansive thought and emotional space. Exploring from a perspective of mindfulness, this new body of work considers the state of being present and of fully connecting with the immediate surrounding environment. Simultaneously the artist is also examining internal beliefs and boundaries on a journey of self awareness. The subtle developing of this sense of seeing both inward and outward is illustrated through a sensitive and perceptive collection of paintings.

‘Creating Space’ exhibition will be available to view at the Joanna Field Gallery until 29th June. Situated in the Torch Theatre, a professional theatre venue and arts complex, the Joanna Field Gallery provides a calm clean modern space in which to view and contemplate Sarah Jane’s work.

Sarah Jane has exhibited widely across the UK including several solo shows in Cardiff and prestigious exhibitions in London. Her paintings are now collected internationally. Current work can also be viewed at Off The Wall Gallery in Cardiff and Etcetera Gallery in St Davids. Forthcoming exhibitions include the Russell Gallery Summer Show in Putney, London, 29th June-2nd September. For further information please visit www.sjbart.com.

‘Creating Space’ Exhibition 2nd-29th June. Private View 2nd June 6-8pm.

Venue: Joanna Field Gallery, Torch Theatre, Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire SA73 2BU.

Opening hours: 10am-8pm Mon-Sat 3-8pm Sun. Tel: 01646 695267 Website: www.torchtheatre.co.uk

For more information about Sarah Jane Brown please visit: sjbart.co.uk