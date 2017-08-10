Sarah Jane Brown – Two paintings shortlisted, National Open Art Exhibition

Two paintings by Sarah Jane Brown have been shortlisted for the 21st National Open Art Exhibition 2017

Two paintings by contemporary Welsh landscape painter Sarah Jane Brown titled ‘Blanketed’ and ‘Restraint’ have been shortlisted by the panel of judges for the second round of the National Open Art Competition (NOA) that takes place on 29 August. The results of the second round will be known on 30 August, and the finalists will be exhibited at the 21st National Open Art Exhibition at Bargehouse, Oxo Tower Wharf, Southbank, London from 17-26 November 2017 where the prizewinners will be announced. The two shortlisted paintings were originally exhibited as part of her solo exhibition ‘Creating Space’ at the Joanna Field Gallery, Torch Theatre, Milford Haven in June this year. As an NOA Shortlisted Artist, Sarah Jane’s paintings have also been automatically entered into the exciting World Art Vote, now in its third year, where the work with the most votes will be included in the 21st National Open Art Exhibition as the people’s choice, regardless of the judges’ results.

Sarah Jane has exhibited widely across the UK including several solo exhibitions in Cardiff and prestigious exhibitions in London, such as the Cork Street Open in Mayfair and with the Royal Society of Marine Artists at the Mall Galleries. Her work is now collected internationally. Current work can also be viewed at the Russell Gallery in Putney, London, Off The Wall Gallery in Cardiff, and Etcetera Gallery in St Davids.

Visit Sarah Jane’s website www.sjbart.co.uk, and follow her on Twitter and Facebook for the very latest news.