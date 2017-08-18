Pembrokeshire artist Sarah Jane Brown to exhibit in major national marine art exhibition in London

A recent painting by Sarah Jane Brown titled ‘Impact’ has been selected from over 1,300 submissions to appear alongside paintings by some of Britain’s leading marine artists. The Royal Society of Marine Artists Annual Exhibition 2017 will be on display at Mall Galleries in central London between 5 to 14 October 2017.

This painting is one of a recent series studying how the mercurial nature of waves reflect human emotion. Sarah Jane explains, ‘The sea and patterns of weather are all very connected; like emotion the state of the sea can change very quickly. Stormy one day, flat calm the next. Emotion is key to my painting, because, for me, that’s what painting is all about. It’s, if you like, a visual form of poetry. Connecting with the space of being out in the landscape allows you to gain perspective; to be more aware of everything around you, to look both inward and outward whilst being in the present moment.’

The Royal Society of Marine Artists Annual Exhibition has come to be recognised as the most prestigious and varied exhibition of marine art in the UK. The exhibition’s theme is the sea and everything related to it, from beaches and creeks to harbours and boats. The premier marine art exhibition in the country, it will feature almost 400 works from emerging and well-established artists across a range of media, including oil painting, watercolour, pastels, prints, and sculpture. All work is available for sale, so anyone can take some of the sea home with them.

Sarah Jane has exhibited widely across the UK including several solo shows in Cardiff and prestigious exhibitions in London. Her paintings are now collected internationally. Current work can also be viewed at the Russell Gallery in Putney, London, Off The Wall Gallery in Cardiff, and Etcetera Gallery in St Davids. Two of Sarah Jane’s paintings have also recently been shortlisted for the National Open Art (NOA) Exhibition 2017. For further information please visit www.sjbart.com.

Royal Society of Marine Artists Annual Exhibition 2017. Open: 5 to 14 October 2017, 10am to 5pm daily.

Venue: Mall Galleries, The Mall, London SW1 Tel: 020 7930 6844. Website: www.mallgalleries.org.uk

Press View: Wednesday 4 October, 11am to 8pm. Admission £3, Concessions £2.50. Free to Friends of the RSMA, Friends of Mall Galleries and under 18s. 50% off admission for National Art Pass holders