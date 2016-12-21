Sarah Jane Brown’s ‘My Peninsularity’ exhibition extended until early January 2017

Contemporary Welsh landscape painter Sarah Jane Brown is delighted to announce that due to its popularity, her recent exhibition ‘My Peninsularity’ has been extended until early January.

‘My Peninsularity’ is a new collection of landscape paintings which explore the experience of living in a remote andancient landscape, will show alongside the mixed Christmas Show at Off The Wall Gallery, Llandaff, Cardiff.

The unique Pembrokeshire landscape, powerful and humbling, inspires Sarah Jane’s richly expressive and explorative work. This new exhibition develops the perspective of isolation, presenting an insightful, compelling portfolio of landscape paintings.

“The landscape reminds me of the important things in life”, says Sarah Jane Brown. “This geographical isolation makes me a different person, allows me to observe, to view the world objectively. You can walk out onto St David’s Head, a remote protected landscape, and know that a thousand years ago it wasn’t any different. I feel less caught up with insignificant stuff, it’s much more about what’s important, what’s fundamental.”

Sarah Jane Brown studied Fine Art at the West Wales School of the Arts, specialising in Painting. She was awarded ‘Student of the Year’, and since graduating with a First Class Honours Degree, Sarah Jane’s career as a full time professional artist has gained momentum and recognition. She has exhibited widely throughout the UK, as well as London and New York, and enjoyed several successful solo shows. Notably, she has been selected for the Cork Street Open in Mayfair and twice for the Royal Society of Marine Artists at the Mall Galleries in London. She also spent three months as Artist in Residence at Oriel y Parc, the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Visitor Centre. Her work now attracts collectors across the UK and overseas, and can currently be seen at Etcetera Gallery in St Davids and Off the Wall Gallery in Cardiff.

‘My Peninsularity’ exhibition runs until early January 2017. Opening hours: 9.30am-5.30pm Tues-

Fri, 10.00am-4.00pm Sat.

For further details, please visit: www.sjbart.com