Sarah Jane Brown Pembrokeshire artist to exhibit in Mayfair, London, at The Discerner Gallery

A recent painting by Sarah Jane Brown titled ‘Out on a Limb’ has been chosen to join an exhibition of paintings at The Discerner Gallery, Mayfair, London. The exhibition will be on display between 15 March to 15 April 2017. Viewings are by appointment only. A selection of Sarah Jane’s paintings will also be featured within the March issue of their luxury art publication The Discerner Magazine.

This particular painting explores Sarah Jane Brown ‘s relationship with her immediate environment, the inspiring Pembrokeshire landscape, with the responsive nature of the oil paint playing out the complex process of her thoughts. Her rich and expressive style combines staining, glazing and blending in many layers. Conceptually her paintings are an outpouring of personal feeling and a strong sense of place; the landscape becoming a metaphorical vehicle to describe more emotional concerns.

Sarah Jane has exhibited widely across the UK including several solo shows in Cardiff and prestigious exhibitions in London, such as the ‘Cork Street Open’ in Mayfair and with the ‘Royal Society of Marine Artists’ at the Mall Galleries. Her work is now collected internationally.

About Sarah Jane Brown:

Sarah Jane Brown lives in the heart of the spectacular Pembrokeshire Coast National Park in West Wales. Born in 1970, she had been painting for more than 20 years before studying as a mature student. She specialised in Fine Art Painting at the West Wales School of the Arts, where she was awarded a First Class Honours Degree and named student of the year. Since graduating Sarah Jane Brown’s career as a full time professional artist continues to gain momentum and recognition, she has exhibited widely and her work is now attracting collectors throughout the UK and overseas.

Her expressive style combines a variety of techniques; staining and glazing in thin layers, building up to often very thick and textured impasto. Conceptually her paintings are an outpouring of personal feeling rather than representations of actual ‘views’. Most of the works remain recognisable as landscapes, but are open to interpretation. Many offer a duality, using the landscape metaphorically to describe thoughts and emotions.

For further information on Sarah Jane Brown and her paintings, please visit www.sjbart.com