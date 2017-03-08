Artist Sarah Jane Brown to feature in Cardiff Art Exhibition ‘Be Bold for a Change’ celebrating International Women’s Day

A series of landscape paintings by Sarah Jane Brown will feature in a special exhibition celebrating International Women’s Day at Off The Wall Gallery, Cardiff. ‘Be Bold for a Change’ is the theme for this year’s International Women’s Day on March 8th, and this new art exhibition celebrates this inspirational event and female artists. Sarah Jane’s paintings will appear in this mixed group show alongside an exciting range of art in all types of media from some talented names.

This particular series of paintings explore Sarah Jane’s relationship with her immediate environment, using the landscape metaphorically to examine the contrasting perspectives of isolation and belonging. Sarah Jane’s natural ability to convey the intensity of her experiences presents an emotional narrative throughout the body of her work. Intrinsically about connecting and sharing, her paintings offer viewers the opportunity to also experience something that will perhaps make a difference to them. “That it means something to someone else motivates me to do it,” says Sarah Jane. “I want to move people. I want them to feel something fundamental. I want to give them a moment.” Sarah Jane has exhibited widely across the UK including several solo shows in Cardiff and prestigious exhibitions in London, such as the ‘Cork Street Open’ in Mayfair and with the ‘Royal Society of Marine Artists’ at the Mall Galleries. Her work is now collected internationally.

Sarah Jane Brown lives in the heart of the spectacular Pembrokeshire Coast National Park in West Wales, where her environment, and mostly maritime career, has instilled a deep affinity with the sea. As a mature student, she specialised in ‘Fine Art Painting’, gaining a first class honours degree from the West Wales School of the Arts. Since graduating Sarah Jane Brown’s career as a full time professional artist has steadily gained momentum and recognition.

For further information on Sarah Jane Brown and her paintings, please visit www.sjbart.com