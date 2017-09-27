Sarah Jane Brown to exhibit at the Battersea Autumn Affordable Art Fair

Contemporary landscape painter Sarah Jane Brown will be exhibiting with the Russell Gallery at the Battersea Autumn Affordable Art Fair from 18th to 22nd October.

Visitors will be able to view an impressive display of some of Sarah Jane Brown ‘s significant feature paintings, including ‘Rooted Flight’, ‘Creating Space’, ‘A hundred things you have not dreamed of’, ‘Grateful heart’ and Warm Shower’ amongst others.

Through painting Sarah Jane explores her relationship with her immediate environment, using the landscape metaphorically to examine more emotional concerns. Sarah Jane’s natural ability to convey the intensity of her experiences presents an emotional narrative throughout the body of her work, encouraging viewers to connect and engage on a deeper level.

The Battersea Autumn Affordable Art Fair aims to provide an open and friendly atmosphere showcasing the very latest in affordable, contemporary art from exciting new talents and well-established names. Sarah Jane will be exhibiting with the Russell Gallery, an established modern British art gallery who specialise in figurative and abstract paintings, primarily in oils and pastels, and often full of colour.

Sarah Jane has exhibited widely across the UK including several solo shows in Cardiff and prestigious exhibitions in London. Her paintings are now collected internationally. Forthcoming exhibitions include the Royal Society of Marine Artists (RSMA) 2017 Exhibition, Mall Galleries, London 5th to 14th October, solo show ‘The Momentum of Colour’ at Off The Wall Gallery in Cardiff 11th November to 5th December, and Surrey Contemporary Art Fair 24th to 25th February 2018. Current work can also be viewed at Etcetera Gallery in St Davids, the Russell Gallery in Putney, and the Discerner Gallery in Mayfair by appointment.

Exhibition: Battersea Autumn Affordable Art Fair

Dates: 18th – 22nd October 2017

Venue: The Russell Gallery, Stand D6 at the Affordable Art Fair, Battersea Evolution, London SW11 4NJ.

Opening times: Charity Private View from 5.30 – 9.30pm on Wed 18th October, 11am – 5.30pm Thurs 19th October with Late View from 5.30 – 9.30pm, 11am – 6pm 20th – 22nd October.

Websites: www.russell-gallery.com and affordableartfair.com

For further information please visit www.sjbart.com