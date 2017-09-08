RWAS – All Wales Ploughing and Hedging Championships – a rural day out for all the family

Later this month a small corner of the Vale of Glamorgan will become a hive of activity while it hosts the 58th RWAS All Wales Ploughing and Hedging Championships and the Ploughing Five Nations Challenge.



Being held on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 September at Boverton Place Farm, near Llantwit Major, by kind permission of V J Thomas and Son, the popular countryside event will this year run for two days to accommodate the Five Nations championships.

A bust weekend awaits with competitors demonstrating their skills in ploughing, hedge laying and fencing competitions. The Five Nation Challenge will be held on the Saturday (16 September), along with a ‘Welsh Dragon Open Championship’, a competition for Ferguson T20 tractors and general purpose plough, and a Reversible Ploughing Competition, staged by the Vale of Glamorgan Ploughing & Hedging Society.

On Sunday (17 September) these competitors, together with nearly 100 other entrants from across the UK, take part in the All Wales Ploughing and Hedging Championships. This will see 10 different ploughing classes including world style, high cut, vintage and two horse ploughing competitions. Many of the classes offer the opportunity to qualify for other national and international competitions.

Both days begin at 9.15am with a procession of competitors to their plots. Other attractions over the weekend include hedge laying and fencing competitions as well as demonstration areas highlighting modern methods of farming and a number of trade stands. You will also be able to see a large rage of vintage machinery, a working steam plough, thrashing machine, cider press and thatcher at work, plus on Sunday afternoon from 3.30pm there will be main ring entertainment provided by Merion Owen’s Quack Pack, Glamorgan Hunt and the Iron Horse Society.

Oil4Wales is bringing its stand which will include some Welsh rugby stars available for autograph signing. Fablas from Cowbridge will be providing delicious ice cream plus there will be a public bar and refreshment area.

When:

Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 September 2017, 9.30am – 6pm

Where:

Boverton Place Farm, Nr Llantwit Major, Vale of Glamorgan, CF61 1UH (travel to Llantwit Major and follow the AA signs­)

Costs:

Members – free

Adults – £10

Children, 16 years and under – free

More details:

Contact local secretary, Jane John on 07809 050635 or jane.john123@icloud.com or follow the championships on Facebook @walesploughing

When:

Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 September 2017, 9.30am – 6pm

Where:

Boverton Place Farm, Nr Llantwit Major, Vale of Glamorgan, CF61 1UH (travel to Llantwit Major and follow the AA signs­)

Costs:

Members – free

Adults – £10

Children, 16 years and under – free

More details:

Contact local secretary, Jane John on 07809 050635 or jane.john123@icloud.com or follow the championships on Facebook @walesploughing

Or for more information about RWAS visit: www.rwas.co.uk