Royal Welsh Winter Fair schedules available online

The summer holidays are over, the nights are drawing in and the 28th Royal Welsh Winter Fair is only a short 10-weeks away, being held at the Royal Welsh Showground in Llanelwedd on Monday 27 and Tuesday 28 November 2017.

To increase the excitement further, today the highly anticipated Royal Welsh Winter Fair livestock schedules have arrived at the showground and are ready to be packed and posted to reach thousands of potential exhibitors by Monday 25 September.

However, if you can’t wait that long to get a glimpse of the, the schedule can be found on our website now (www.rwas.wales). The entry forms will be available to download from Monday 25 September.

The fair will host over 200 livestock classes, special awards and championships, all listed in the 2017 schedule, with exhibitors expecting to enter from far and wide, all competing for their share of over £25,000 of total prize money up for grabs during the two-day event.

“The quality of livestock exhibited at the Royal Welsh Winter Fair each year never fails to impress” said Alwyn Rees, who was officially appointed as the fourth chairman of the Royal Welsh Winter Fair Committee back in February 2017. “With competitors traveling from all over the UK to try their hand at winning a coveted Royal Welsh title, we are always blessed with an exceptional display of primestock at the event, and we are in no doubt that this year will be no exception.”

Preparing for this popular event takes a lot of work, and the 48 strong committee and army of other committed volunteers and stewards work tirelessly throughout the year ensuring the Winter Fair maintains its reputation as one of the finest fatstock shows in Europe.

One of the new classes, introduced by the committee for this year is a fresh meat hamper competition and auction, allowing producers and butchers the chance to display their wares in attractive way to appeal to the Christmas shopper. Stay tuned for more details on this new class soon…

Along with the ever-popular livestock classes, the annual Royal Welsh Winter Fair also hosts competitions for homecrafts (including cookery, produce and handicrafts), poultry, horticulture, meat hampers and butchery, so there is something for everyone to get involved in.

Away from the judging rings the very best of Welsh food producers will showcase their produce and Christmas shoppers will be able to explore the hundreds of tradestands, demonstrations, exhibitions and attractions. Don’t forget, there is late night shopping and the popular Winter Fair fireworks on the Monday evening with free entry after 4pm.

Remember, the livestock entry forms will also be available online from Monday 25 September and the closing date for entries is Wednesday 18 October.

Tickets for the 2017 Royal Welsh Winter Fair are now available to buy online at the pre-show discounted price of £13. For more information visit www.rwas.wales