Royal Welsh – Valentine’s Day #LoveRoyalWelsh give-away

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Royal Welsh thought they would share some love.

Are you one of the many happy couples who have meet at one of our Royal Welsh events? We’d love to know more about your story and you could win a pair of tickets to spend a romantic day together at the 2017 Royal Welsh Show.



All you need to do is post a photo of you and your partner on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, tell us how long you’ve been together and use the hashtag #LoveRoyalWelsh

We’ll automatically enter you into a prize draw to win a pair of tickets to the 2017 Royal Welsh Show, the perfect opportunity to rekindle your love.

Did you know that you can now get married at the showground? For those of you who met and fell in love here and have not already tied the knot, this would be the perfect place to celebrate your special day:

• Choice of venues for small and large wedding parties

• Licenced for wedding ceremonies

• Onsite accommodation for up to 55 guests

• Camping and caravanning facilities

• Lots of free parking

• Idyllic location in the beautiful mid-Wales countryside

• Recommendations, advice and excellent customer service

The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society was formed in 1904, and the first show was held in Aberystwyth in the same year.

The Society has come a long way since those early days and the Royal Welsh Show has become an important event in the Welsh calendar attracting some 240,000 people over the course of the four days and is supported by approximately 18,000 staunch members.



For more information on getting married on the showground, or holding your reception here, please call 01982 553683 or email: events@rwas.co.uk

Alternatively, if you would like more ifnormation about the Royal Welsh Show please visit: www.rwas.co.uk