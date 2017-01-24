Royal Welsh Agricultural Society – Tour of Britain finish boosted local economy

A prestigious cycle race which finished in Powys at the Royal Welsh Showground for the first time last year boosted the local economy by over £500,000, an official report has revealed.

More than 40,000 cycle enthusiasts visited Powys when stage four of the 2016 Tour of Britain finished at the Royal Welsh Showground in Llanelwedd. It was the first time the county hosted a stage finish of the Tour of Britain.

Last year’s race featured 21 team from 10 countries, 11 of which rode in the 2016 Tour de France. 124 riders took part in the race, including seven Olympic medalists from the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Frontline’s economic impact assessment of the 2016 Tour of Britain showed that 85,000 people visited stage four, which started in Denbigh and finished in Powys.

Cllr Tony Thomas, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Planning, said: “We were extremely proud to host our first ever Tour of Britain stage finish last year.

“The findings of the economic impact report shows the value to the county of these high profile events. The financial boost to local businesses during the few hours that the event is in Powys is quite remarkable and fully justifies the efforts taken to attract the race to Powys.

“The event provides a huge opportunity to showcase the beauty of the county. Last year ITV4 coverage alone reached over 800,000 and BBC Wales hosted their evening programme live from the finish line.

“International broadcasts of the race reached North America, Pan Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa and was shown throughout Europe including cycling powerhouse counties-France, Italy and Belgium.

“Of the visitors who came to Powys 15 per cent stayed overnight with an average spend in the county of nearly £100, even with those who just visited for the day the average spend for a group was just under £40.

“It is also pleasing to see from survey feedback that the Powys event will have a lasting impact on residents’ health with an impressive 57 per cent saying the day inspired them to take up cycling in the future.”

Chief Executive of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society, Steve Hughson, said “It was a huge pleasure to have this iconic cycle race finishing here at the showground in Llanelwedd last year. Being one of the best connected rural event sites in Wales, the showground is the ideal venue for many events.

“We are delighted to get the chance to work closely with Powys County Council and organisations such as the Tour of Britain to bring these prestigious events and their associated benefits to the local community of mid-Wales.”

