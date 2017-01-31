The Christmas lights are put up in readiness for the Winter Fair which is held at the Royal Welsh Showground at the end of November/early December each year.

The colourful display gives a warm seasonal welcome to the thousands of Winter Fair visitors and the many people who live, work and pass through the town during the run-up to Christmas. Each year Builth Wells Town Council, with the help of its volunteers, light up the streets with a fantastic display of Christmas lights. As a mark of its appreciation, the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society are delighted to announce that they have made a donation to the Town Council of £500 towards the cost of maintain, erecting and purchasing new lights.

Chief Executive of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society, Steve Hughson, said ‘The Society is delighted to be able to support the Builth Wells town Christmas lights. Not only does this enhance our very successful Winter Fair, but it is another opportunity to deliver on the society’s ambition to work more closely with the people of Builth Wells and the surrounding area’.

Builth Wells Town Mayor, Councillor Meryl Prynne, said ‘For a small town in Wales we have one of the best displays of Christmas lights in the country. The lights are maintained and repaired throughout the year with the help of our 14 volunteers. We are extremely grateful to the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society for contributing to the cost of the lights which will now enable us to improve on our display. It is an honour to be working with the society and support each other’.

For more information about the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society please visit: www.rwas.wales