Royal Welsh Show preparations are already underway in the Horticulture Section

Have you started planning your Royal Welsh Show horticulture entries yet? 2017 is here and with just over six months until the Royal Welsh Summer Show, preparations in the horticulture section are under way!

There are an impressive 123 classes in this year’s horticulture section at The Royal Welsh Show, including five new ones for 2017; One Orchid, One Heuchera, One Hosta, a Plate of Raspberries and a Plate of Blackcurrants.

Despite being some time away, it’s important to plan ahead with these classes and start growing plants in readiness, especially for the Hosta class.

Judging for all horticulture classes takes place early on the first morning of the show, Monday 24 July 2017, with some special awards up for grabs!

The pinnacle event in the British agricultural calendar, the Royal Welsh Show, will be held on 24 – 27 July 2017 at the showground in Llanelwedd.

Along with an exciting four-days of livestock competitions, with entries travelling from far and wide to compete, the show has something to interest everyone through its wide range of activities including forestry, horticulture, crafts, countryside sports, shopping, food and drink and a 12-hour programme each day of exciting entertainment, attractions and displays.

About the Society:

The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society was formed in 1904, and the first show was held in Aberystwyth in the same year.The Society has come a long way since those early days and the Royal Welsh Show has become an important event in the Welsh calendar attracting some 240,000 people over the course of the four days and is supported by approximately 18,000 staunch members.This success has allowed for the extensive development of the permanent showground at Llanelwedd, first used in 1963, which is set in the heart of the scenic Mid Wales countryside.

Full schedules will be available online (www.rwas.wales) or by request at the end of March and the deadline for entries will be the 12 June 2017. If you would like any more details please email amanda@rwas.co.uk