Eleven agricultural workers from across Wales, who together have notched up a remarkable 479 years of service, will receive a Royal Welsh Agricultural Society Long Service Medal in recognition of their length of service to the agricultural industry at this year’s Royal Welsh Show.

The recipients of this year’s Royal Welsh Agricultural Society Long Service medals are:

Evan Erfyl Astley, aged 59 of Talybont, Aberystwyth who has worked for John & Tia Jones from Darowen Machynlleth for 40 years.

Geraint Evans, aged 58 of Trebersed, Travellers Rest, Carmarthenshire, who has worked within the industry for 40 years, most recently for David & Rosemary Jones from Trellech / Travellers Rest for 33 years.

David Afon Griffiths, aged 64 of Llandefalle, Brecon who has worked got David Evans Bevan from Llandefalle, Brecon for 46 years.

Dewi Elwy Griffiths, aged 56 of Colomendy, Dinbych who has worked for Richard & John Mars Jones from Llannefydd, Dinbych for 40 years.

Robert Henry Griffiths, aged 72 of The Rhadyr, Usk, Monmouthshire who has worked within the industry for 53 years, most recently for Usk College of Agriculture for 38 years.

Ronnie Jones, aged 69 of Abermeurig, Lampeter who has worked within the industry for 42 years, most recently for Greens Agri Ltd/LAS Agri Ltd in Lampeter for 20 years.

Alcwyn Rees, aged 62 of Bancyfelin, Carmarthen who has worked within the industry for 46 years, most recently for the late John & Joyce Thomas, Bancyfelin, Carmarthen for 31 years.

Brian Wynne Roberts, aged 56 of Ruthin, Denbighshire who has worked for Lloyd Bros in Ruthin, Denbighshire for 40 years.

Trefor Aled Roberts, aged 65 of Llansannan, Denbighshire who has worked within the industry for 46 years, most recently for Arthur Evans from Abergele, Clwyd for six years.

Christine Skyrme, aged 57 of Talgarth, Brecon who has worked for the Brecknock Federation YFC Office, Brecon for 40 years.

Peter Thomas, aged 60 of Llangennech, Llanelli, Carmarthenshire who has worked for Thomas Partners from Llangennech, Llanelli for 46 years.

For more information about the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society visit: www.rwas.wales