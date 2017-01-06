The Royal Welsh promises to move with the times

“Whilst we reflect on the success of 2016, we must never forget to look ahead to next year and beyond” said Mr David Lewis, the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society’s chairman of council.

In his opening remarks to the society’s annual council meeting, Mr Lewis said “The society can reflect back on a year that members can be proud of. However, to maintain our position as the largest agricultural society in the UK, organising the very best agricultural events, it is vitally important that we continue to move with the times. The balance of remaining relevant to the changing world, whilst at the same time bottling all the traditional elements that go to make the Royal Welsh so special, is a significant challenge.”

In his speech to the society’s council members, Mr John Davies, the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society’s chairman of the board of directors explained that “whilst the year has been successful the society must keep an eye on static income and increasing costs.” He re-iterated the message that the society should guard against complacency.

“We will continue to look for ways to become more efficient and increase income, particularly from outside events”

The upkeep and improvements to the site here at Llanelwedd are continuous. Since the last council meeting, 12 months ago, a huge amount of work has been done to advance the facilities available on the showground, making it one of the best connected rural event sites in Wales.

Work has included the first couple of phases to improve our equine facilities, the upgraded guesthouse, restaurant and bar at Neuadd Henllan, the start of the water project to create a private water system and to compliment the instillation of Superfast Cymru (superfast internet connection) the society has secured, with the help of Welsh Government, the instillation of a permanent EE phone mast at the heart of the showground which provides a 4G phone signal to the site and local area all year round.

“Our showground is our single largest physical asset and it is important that it is maintained and improved to keep pace with our ambition to attract new business, increase efficiency and improve our events.” added Mr Davies.

“Of course, a great deal of this work would not be possible without the unwavering support and incredible fundraising efforts of our feature counties. The success of our events and the excellent facilities here at the showground would not be possible without their continued dedication, for which the society is extremely grateful.”

To end his address, Mr Davies explained that although the sector is experiencing the “wind of change, recasting our industrial and political world” we must “readjust our sails to reach our desired destination.”

