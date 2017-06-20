Royal Welsh Agricultural Society promises to maintain resilience

“We are committed to maintaining resilience and building a strong future in a rapidly changing world.” said Mr John T Davies in his address to members at the Annual General Meeting of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society on 14th June.

Hosted by this year’s Feature County of Carmarthenshire at the beautiful home of this year’s president, Mr Brian Jones MBE FRAgS, the 2017 AGM looked back on another successful year, and forward to this year’s Royal Welsh Show, only a few short weeks away.

In an uncertain and changing landscape, both politically and financially, members attending the AGM were reassured to hear that the society recognise the need to understand and embrace the challenges. “Our destiny is in our hands. Destiny is not a matter of chance, it’s a matter of choice. It is not to be waited for, but to be achieved.” stated Mr Davies.

The annual financial statement for the society presented to the members confirmed a reduced surplus, which continues to reinforce the importance of managing costs in a challenging time. Despite this, we are still committed to our strategy of long-term investment of the site to ensure it is fit for purpose, improving infrastructure and adopting new technologies, enabling us to work smarter.

“We must ensure a sustainable future, financial stability and longevity by maximising opportunities to create new income streams.” continued Mr Davies. “By working with organisations such as Visit Wales and the major events team at Welsh Government, we are clearly putting our showground on the national map as an event destination”.

Once again the unwavering support and incredible fundraising efforts of our feature counties was recognised. Thanks was given to Meirionnydd, the 2016 feature county, whose incredible £235,000 has been put towards installing a much needed private water scheme, allowing us to be more efficient with our water usage and saving a significant amount of our water bill.

