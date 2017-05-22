Royal Welsh Spring Festival kick-starts the show season

A fun-filled couple of days has been enjoyed by thousands at the Royal Welsh Spring Festival in Llanelwedd this weekend. A celebration of smallholding and rural life, the Spring Festival is a firm favourite for many in the spring show season.

The weekend was filled with fun, educational have-a-go activities that kept happy visitors entertained throughout the two days. Whether they had a go at mountain biking, handling an exotic animal, learning a circus trick, taking part in stock judging, stepping inside a bee experience tent or milking a cow, it is sure to say that everyone enjoyed all the hands-on activities available throughout the Royal Welsh Spring festival.

With an emphasis on smallholding, the Spring Festival offered knowledge thirsty festival goers the opportunity to benefit from a huge array of free workshops, talks, question and answer sessions, demonstrations and displays taking place all weekend. It didn’t matter if it growing vegetables, shearing, treating and vaccinating pigs, keeping chickens, managing woodlands, or many other topics and skills, there were opportunities for everyone to learn something.

“We are thrilled with how much everyone enjoyed the first Royal Welsh event of 2017.” Said Kay Spencer, Spring Festival Director. “The visitors have come out in force, got stuck into all the have-a-go activities and fully embraced the ethos of the event… a celebration of smallholding and rural life.

“With tradestands reporting a brisk trade and visitors revelling in the wonderful friendly festival atmosphere, the weekend has been one to remember.

“You only had to visit the newly expanded music and street food area during the two-days to witness hordes of happy people enjoying the taste treats on offer and the buzz of listening to the live bands, to realise the event has been a success.”

This year saw the return of the Royal Welsh Trail Running Festival, which attracted over 1,000 runners from across wales to compete in a series of challenging but scenic trail races, starting and finishing in the showground and taking in the surrounding valleys, fields, woodland tracks and stunning forestry. The successful event, run in conjunction with Run 4 Wales, also incorporated the Welsh Trail Running Championships and Welsh Inter-Regional Trail Running Championships.

Steve Hughson, Chief Executive of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society, who ran the 10K commented: “the Trail Running Festival is a great edition to the Spring Festival and I’m really happy to see that the numbers more than doubled from our inaugural event two years ago. It’s been wonderful to see so many spectators cheering on the runners as they crossed the finish line and joining in with the festival atmosphere.”

The Spring Festival is the perfect way to kick-start the show season for the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society, the next major event being the up-coming Royal Welsh Show just nine weeks away, held at the showground in Llanelwedd on 24 – 27 July.



The top results for the weekend are listed below, a full list of competition results will be available on the website shortly: www.rwas.wales

The top results from the weekend:

Champion Sheep

Messrs Dawson & Harmer Wakeham – Lewes, East Sussex

Champion Sheep – Group of Three

Mr T. Russell Davies – Whitland, Carmarthenshire

Champion Cattle

Bernard Llewelyn & Family – Llandeilo, Carmarthenshire

Champion Pig

T & A Smith – Bettws, Newport

Champion Angora Goat

T Rogers – Rhayader, Powys

Champion Dairy Goat, Day 1

Nick Parr – Guildford, Surrey

Champion Dairy Goat, Day 2

Nick Parr – Guildford, Surrey

Champion Breed Pygmy Goat

Jill Osborne – Whitson, Newport

Champion Pet Pygmy Goat

Paul Bufton – Llandrindod Wells, Powys

Champion Boer Goat

Ian Johnson – Ashbourne, Derbyshire

Champion Angora Fleece

C & D Tyler – Crymych, Pembrokeshire