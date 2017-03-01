Royal Welsh – Spring Festival competition schedules available online now

Once again the Royal Welsh Spring Festival on 20 and 21 May is gearing up to be the ultimate celebration of smallholding and rural life.

Taking place at the showground in Llanelwedd, Builth Wells the Royal Welsh Spring Festival is a fantastic two-day event with hundreds of hotly contested competitions, an action-packed programme of entertainment, have-a-go educational activities, workshops and displays.

For many, a trip to the increasingly popular Spring Festival is coupled with a weekend of competitions as they bring along their most prized animal for the chance of going home with a sought-after Royal Welsh title and rosette.

With nearly 400 classes, competitions and special awards for sheep, pigs, goats and cattle, many of which are for traditional, rare and native breeds, the Spring Festival livestock schedule is available on our website from today (1 March 2017). Including a whole new standalone section for Beef Shorthorn classes, young handler competitions, novice sheep showing classes and a chance to have-a-go at stock judging, there’s an opportunity for everyone to get involved.

For those more interested in everything equine, this year’s Spring Festival horse schedule has over 100 classes. As well as the show jumping, working hunters, CHAPS Mid Welsh Regional Show, British Miniature Horse Society, Donkey Breed Society, and Veteran Horse Society classification, there are a number of newly introduced sections for 2017, including heavy horses and Shires, Arabs, Irish Draught, side saddle, hacks and riding horses and a young handler competition.

“Plans for this year’s Royal Welsh Spring Festival are in full swing and we are looking forward to another successful event.” says Kay Spencer, Honorary Spring Festival Director. “New exhibitors are always welcome at the festival and with the large mix of classes available there is something for everyone to get involved with and enjoy.”

Along with the vast number of livestock competitions, visitors will also be able to enjoy the huge range of other attractions and an action-packed programme of events all weekend. There will be a Premier Open Dog Show, gardening area, vintage machinery displays, a dedicated Smallholder Centre, talks, demos, workshops, children’s activities, a Food and Drink Quarter (which will be open late on Saturday evening!), live music, Country Life area, the return of the Royal Welsh Trail Running Festival, and much more…

The closing date for both livestock and equine entries is 3 April. For copies of the schedule and entry forms, please visit www.rwas.wales