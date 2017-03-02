Royal Welsh – Exciting new event is to be included in this year’s Royal Welsh calendar

An exciting new event is to be included in this year’s Royal Welsh calendar

The 2017 Muck and Soil Event organised by the Royal Welsh Feature County, will be held at Coleg Sir Gar, Gelli Aur Campus on 24th August, bringing together working demonstrations, trade stands, research plots, information, advice and much more.

The event is being organised by the 2017 Royal Welsh Feature County, Carmarthenshire, as part of their support to the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society in their Feature Year.

There will also be a focus on renewable Energy and Animal Health making sure there will be a wide range of initiatives to interest everyone.

The closing date for applications is 1 May 2017.

Chair of the local organising committee, Meirion Owen said: “This new event builds on the success of the Royal Welsh Grassland events and is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the latest thinking and equipment to manage one of our greatest asset – soil. We are delighted to have such a great venue as Gelli Aur and are grateful to John Owen and his team for their support for what I hope will be the first of many such events.”

RWAS Spring Festival

The number one event for smallholding, gardening and sustainable living.

The Festival includes classes for conventional and rare breed livestock, a Green Horizons & Sustainable Living Exhibition, a vintage machinery display, a Premier Open Dog Show with over 1000 entries, and a Folk Dance Festival.

Displays in the Floral Hall together with a wide range of garden, agricultural, food and craft stands and a full programme of family entertainment, make up the winning formula of the event. Visitors can also listen in a number of talks and participate in question and answer sessions on a variety of smallholding, horticultural, environmental and countryside issues.

This is certainly a Festival which celebrates rural life in a practical but enjoyable way, in arguably one of the most picturesque areas of Wales. The Festival is a hive of activity, offering the perfect day out for all, whatever your interest or passion.

Spring Festival 20th and 21st May, 2017

Anyone who is interested in taking a plot or tradestand at the event, or becoming a sponsor can contact the event secretary Mr Rhys Richards on 07866 734080 or by email rhys.richards@reesrichards.co.uk