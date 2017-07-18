Royal Welsh – Discover fun and adventure at Carmarthenshire’s Marquee

Visitors to this year’s Royal Welsh Agricultural Show can discover fun and adventure at Carmarthenshire’s marquee.

As this year’s host county at the Royal Welsh, Carmarthenshire is planning a range of activities, entertainment, news and information throughout the event.

The county council will have a marquee on Avenue D, with something different to offer each day of the show.

Along with the launch of a different development each day, there will be an assortment of activities at the marquee.

They include toddle bikes; demonstrations; crazy golf; selfie frames; clog dancing; art and crafts; flower arranging;

Hi-tech attractions include robots from the Swansea Bay City Deal and VR headsets to experience developments in the county.

Visits by S4C children’s characters and Actif mascots will also take place, along with a one-man theatre show to promote the Year of Legends, portraying Lord Rhys who was the ruler of the kingdom of Deheubarth in South Wales from 1155 to 1197.

The Royal Welsh Agricultural Show will be held on July 24 – 27 at the showground in Llanelwedd. Along with livestock competitions, the show has something to interest everyone through its wide range of activities including forestry, horticulture, crafts, countryside sports, shopping, food and drink and a 12-hour programme each day of entertainment, attractions and displays.

Council Leader Cllr Emlyn Dole said: “The Royal Welsh Agricultural Show is a prestigious annual event which we are delighted to host this year.

“We’ll be celebrating and showcasing developments and services in Carmarthenshire including the Tywi Valley Cycle Path, the Year of Legends and many others.

“Come and visit us on Avenue D for entertainment, activities, news and information!”

For more information about the Royal Welsh Show visit: www.rwas.wales/royal-welsh-show