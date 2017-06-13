Royal Welsh Agricultural Society Chief Executive Challenge

A legendary challenge has been set for the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society Chief Executive Steve Hughson and his assistant Aled Jones to celebrate that Carmarthenshire is this year’s feature county at the show.

On Saturday June 17 Royal Welsh Agricultural Society Chief Executive Steve Hughson and his assistant Aled Jones will take on the task of climbing nine Carmarthenshire castles and taking a selfie at the highest permitted point for social media.

Organised by Carmarthenshire RWAS Fund Raising Committee, the challenge will see them visiting the Castles of Laugharne, Llansteffan, Kidwelly, Carmarthen, Newcastle Emlyn, Dryslwyn, Dinefwr, Llandovery and Carreg Cennen.

They have also been challenged to walk 7km along the Wales Coast Path between St Clears and Laugharne, paddle coracles on the Tywi and drive a vintage tractor at Carreg Cennen Castle.

The St Clears to Laugharne walk will begin at 9am and the following times are rough guides – Laugharne Castle 10am, Llansteffan Castle 10.30am, Kidwelly Castle 11.30am, Carmarthen Castle 12.30pm after paddling coracles on the Tywi, Newcastle Emlyn Castle 1.45pm, Dryslwyn Castle 2.45pm, Dinefwr Castle 3.45pm, Carreg Cennen Castle 4.45pm and finishing at Llandovery Castle at 6pm.

Carmarthenshire County Council Executive Board Member for Culture, Sport and Tourism, Cllr Peter Hughes Griffiths said: “To commemorate the ‘Year of Legend’ this challenge is a great way to showcase the wealth of myths and legends that Carmarthenshire has to offer.

“We urge spectators to turn up at these locations on the day to show their support for this challenge.”

You can keep up to date with the Carmarthenshire 2017 Feature County fundraising plans on Facebook and Twitter pages: Carmarthenshire 2017 rwas feature county / @Carms2017SirGar

For more information visit: rwas.wales