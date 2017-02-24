Royal Welsh – 12 years on and #LoveRoyalWelsh is still going strong

To celebrate Valentine’s Day earlier this month we thought we’d share some love with our #LoveRoyalWelsh competition for couples who met at the Royal Welsh.

For a chance to win a pair of tickets to this year’s show, people have been posting photos of themselves and their loved one on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #LoveRoyalWelsh.

Social media has been filled with love stories of many happy couples that met at the Royal Welsh Show. The lucky winner of the competition is Jessica Williams and her husband Hugh who have been together 12 years this coming July.

Jessica, originally from Harlech and husband Hugh, originally from Bryncrug, Tywyn, both kept Welsh Black Cattle when they were younger. But with both of them studying away in University their paths never crossed.

This all changed as the couple set eyes on each other in the cattle lines at the Royal Welsh Show in 2005. Although, Hugh always claims he did say hello to Jessica in a Welsh Black Sale before this, but she ignored him as she was too busy looking at Welsh Black Bulls!

Jessica and Hugh’s romance blossomed and the couple got engaged in 2006 and married in Potmeirion in 2009.

In 2013 Jessica gave birth to twins William and Sara, but this didn’t stop the couple from attending the Royal Welsh Show! The couple braved bringing the 4 month old twins for a week’s holiday to the Show. The twins will attend the show for the fifth time this year.

Jessica said “we look forward to getting the caravan ready each year for the Royal Welsh Show and thoroughly enjoy the week’s stay. We enjoy seeing all of the attractions the show has to offer and look forward to attending again this year!”

Are you were one of the couples who met at the Royal Welsh Show and haven’t tied the knot yet? Did you know you can now get married at the Showground? The perfect place to celebrate your special day.

For more information on getting married at the Showground, or just holding your reception here, please visit www.rwas.wales/weddings, call 01982 553683 or email events@rwas.co.uk.