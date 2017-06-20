School pupils learn how Carmarthenshire Cheese and Cowpots are made

Lucky school pupils from Ysgol Gynradd Llangadog, in Carmarthenshire, learnt how the Carmarthenshire Cheese Company make their different varieties of cheese during a visit to Cowpots restaurant in Whitland earlier this week, where they were also shown how cheese is a vital ingredient in Cowpots’ pizzas and how Cowpots’ ice-cream is made on site.

The trip was Ysgol Gynradd Llangadog’s prize after one of its pupils, Alys Cumming, aged nine, won last October’s Welsh Dairy Show’s ‘Story of Milk’ poster competition. The Year Four pupil won the competition for her colourful illustration of how milk travels from the farm to the fridge entitled ‘Taith y Llaeth’. Alys’ winning drawing was used to help promote the show on the internet including on the Welsh Dairy Show’s website, Facebook and Twitter accounts. Alys’ prize consisted of tickets for her family to visit the Welsh Dairy Show; £75 for Llangadog Primary School, which was sponsored by Elanco, and a trip for her class to learn how Carmarthenshire Cheese Company make their cheese.

Ysgol Gynradd Llangadog Headteacher, Aled Rees said, “We are very lucky to have such amazing artists amongst our pupils. We are very grateful for all the prizes we won as a result of Alys winning. We will certainly be encouraging our pupils to enter the competition again this year.”

Hundreds of students of all ages, from across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire entered last year’s competition. Mair James, Organiser of the Welsh Dairy Show said, “Last year’s art competition was such a success that we have decided to do it again this year. We recently launched a new poster competition and this time we are asking primary school children from across Wales to enter. The prizes this year include a year’s supply of cheese, supplied by Carmarthenshire Cheese Company; a sports drink bottle and £50 for the individual winner aswell as £100 for the winning school. More details are available on our website: www.unitedcounties.org.uk.”

Steve Peace from Carmarthenshire Cheese Company said, “Having been involved with the judging of last year’s Welsh Dairy Show art competition it was a pleasure to meet Alys and have the opportunity to explain to members of her class how we make our award-winning cheeses. We are also delighted to be involved with the competition again this year and look forward to meeting the all-Wales winner who will receive a year’s supply of their favourite Carmarthenshire Cheese in monthly instalments.”

