Promoting your event with Welsh Country

Welsh Country magazine is keen to support events across Wales and as such offer special advertising rates for these.

We also appreciate that preparation for events takes time and as a consequence offer three levels of service to advertisers Standard, Event Bronze, and Event Gold.

Please see the table below for a brief overview of its benefits, and the following pages for further information:-

Standard Magazine advert Event Bronze Event Gold 1/8 1/4 1/2 1/8 1/4 ½ 1/8 page 1/4 page 1/2 page 1/8 page 1/4 page 1/2 page Editorial opportunities ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Publication on website (2 months 1 issue) ✔ ✔ ✔ Promoted on social media (2 months 1 issue) ✔ ✔ ✔ Voucher copy of Welsh Country magazine (2 months 1 issue) ✔ ✔ ✔ Page on the Welsh Country website ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Featured Weblink for 12 months 6 issues ✔ ✔ ✔ Publication on website (12 months 6 issues) ✔ ✔ ✔ Promoted on social media (12 months 6 issues) ✔ ✔ ✔ Opportunity for offers / competitions etc., across Welsh Country online presence ✔ ✔ ✔ Voucher copy of Welsh Country magazine (12 months 6 issues) ✔ ✔ ✔ Cost £150 /issue £225 /issue £375 /issue £50 /year £250 /year £300 /year £450 /year

What do I get for my money?

Your advert placed in the issue of your choice of Welsh Country magazine.

The opportunity to promote your event on the Welsh Country website and social media over the period that the advert runs in Welsh Country magazine, which would be two months‘ promotion per issue.

Any press releases sent to us will be guaranteed to be published on our website (within your advertising period) and will also be considered for inclusion in Welsh Country magazine.

Event Bronze and Gold:

Event Bronze

A landing page on the Welsh Country website with details of your event contact details and hyperlinks to your website for a period of 12 months

Event Gold

Welsh Country recognises that events take a lot of time and effort to put on. In addition the events may need publicity some considerable time before the day /s that it takes place and also some retrospective coverage. Because of this Welsh Country wants to work with events throughout the year, maximising the benefits that Welsh Country can give to the event.

A weblink advert in Welsh Country 15mm x 90mm with your website logo and a few words of description

The opportunity to submit dates to remind people of trade stand / competition entry dates.

The opportunity to promote ticket sales via our website and social media.

The opportunity to promote the event via our website and social media.

A voucher copy of Welsh Country magazine sent to your door each issue.

A landing page on the Welsh Country website with details of your event contact details and hyperlinks to your website for a period of 12 months

An advert in Welsh Country magazine from 1/8 page upwards

Your own area within our website.

(This can be updated and added to at any stage, so as well as giving a general overview of the event, it can also be used to publicise entry dates, entries themselves, trade stands and any special attractions as they are confirmed and booked.)

The opportunity to offer some competitions, offer etc., across the Welsh Country online presence.

Basically, the more you can send to us, the more we’ll be able to do for you promotionally, so do send anything you have. We also include event profiles on the website so you’d have a detailed description of your event and background there too.

Obviously all internet based promotion will link directly to your own internet presence.

Part of our mission statement provides:

Welsh Country will create a good and vibrant market for all clients who need advertising, promotion and marketing. In creating this market, the philosophy of sharing and co operating together with those that work with Welsh Country, is paramount to each other’s mutual benefit of developing enthusiastically, satisfied customers.

Event Gold epitomises this as ‘the advertisement that is a lot more than an advert’.

We will maintain an on-going dialogue with Event Gold advertisers, ensuring that are getting best value for money.