The Plough to host a Wedding Preview on Thursday 12th October

The Plough is hosting a Wedding Preview, being held on Thursday 12th October

Join us at The Plough for all you need to create your special day, your opportunity to view our award-winning venue set in the heart of the breathtaking Towy Valley. Meet with our dedicated wedding team and sample our fine cuisine and excellent wines, also enjoy a guided tour of our boutique hotel and speak with our leading wedding suppliers.

The Plough

Your wedding day should be the best day of your lives and with our help it will be. Our wedding preview will provide you with the opportunity to view our award winning venue and its elegant surroundings, set in the heart of the Towy Valley.

The dedicated wedding team will be on hand to discuss your ideas and inspirations, offering food and wine tasting and a guided tour of our boutique hotel.

You will also be able to meet with our approved wedding suppliers who will help to create a truly magical and enchanting day that you will never forget.

Please download our Wedding Information Packs below or call us on 01558 823431 to speak to our wedding co-ordinators.

The Wedding Preview starts at 6pm on Thursday 12th October 2017.

For more information please visit: www.ploughrhosmaen.com

 

