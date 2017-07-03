Plas y Brenin – Join us for #WomenOutdoors Week

Become a rock climber! This course gives you the best foundation in the skills you need to become a safe rock climber. During the 2 day course you’ll do lots of climbing outside, discover fundamental climbing techniques, take a close look at climbing equipment, and get to grips with ropework and safety skills.

This course gives you a taste of what rock climbing outside is all about. Using the excellent local cliffs our female instructors will get you climbing, show you what gear you need and how to use it and put you on the right route to becoming a rock climber.

You will need some indoor climbing experience

Cost: £250 with food and accommodation, £190 course only