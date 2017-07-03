Plas y Brenin – Join us for #WomenOutdoors Week

Be inspired and get involved with activities and events at Plas y Brenin from 5th -15th August as part of #womenoutdoors week.
Our aim is to encourage more women and girls to enjoy the outdoors, experience the benefits and share the adventures by participating in the outdoors. There will be evening talks, activity sessions, #womenoutdoors courses and shadowing opportunities for women at Plas y Brenin.
Two-day #WomenOutdoors Courses
(5-6 August)
Discover Hill Walking Women Only
For most people the breathtaking views Snowdonia has to offer are only seen on postcards. If you’re one of those people here’s your opportunity to see that scenery first hand on a guided tour of Snowdonia’s most famous regions. Throughout the the 2 days our female instructors will be on hand to offer advice on how you can enjoy the hills under your own steam, making sure you get to know the area and pick up some basic hillwalking skills in the process.
No Experience required
Cost: £205 with food and accommodation, £145 course only
Discover Scrambling Women Only
As a summer hillwalker you will often want to go to places which require more specialist techniques than you possess. If you are interested in learning how to move over steep ground safely, perhaps using a rope, then this is the ideal course for you. By the end of the weekend you will have traversed some of Snowdonia’s classic rocky ridges.
You will need some summer hillwalking experience
Cost: £245 with food and accommodation, £185 course only
Moving Out Women Only
Become a rock climber! This course gives you the best foundation in the skills you need to become a safe rock climber. During the 2 day course you’ll do lots of climbing outside, discover fundamental climbing techniques, take a close look at climbing equipment, and get to grips with ropework and safety skills.
This course gives you a taste of what rock climbing outside is all about. Using the excellent local cliffs our female instructors will get you climbing, show you what gear you need and how to use it and put you on the right route to becoming a rock climber.
You will need some indoor climbing experience
Cost: £250 with food and accommodation, £190 course only
Whether your making your first moves into leading or wishing to develop your leading this course will help you expand your knowledge and confidence. Under the watchful eye of our expert coaches you’ll pick up tips and techniques from their extensive experience and working on a ratio of two climbers to one instructor we will be able to tailor the two days to your needs at whatever level you choose.
You will need some experience seconding rock climbs
Cost: £365 with food and accommodation, £305 course only
Discover Kayaking Women Only
A weekend designed to give you an enjoyable introduction to kayaking.
You’ll cover everything from what clothing and equipment to choose right up to basic rescue skills, not to mention plenty of paddling. By the end of the weekend you’ll have all of the foundation skills to confidently progress in your new sport.
No experience necessary
Cost: £230 with food and accommodation, £170 course only
Free Evening Talks
Over the 10 days there will be 4 inspiring lectures by women who participate and work in the outdoors. All the presentations are at 8pm in our lecture room which is next to our bar and are open to everyone and anyone. Plus if you are attending one of our activity sessions you can drop in after as you’ll have plenty of time to get changed and have a drink before they start.
For more information to book a place on one of the above courses visit: www.pyb.co.uk