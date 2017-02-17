Welsh Country

Plas y Brenin Has A New Range Of Mountain Bike Courses

Plas y Brenin is surrounded by some of the finest mountain biking routes in Europe. They have world class single track routes like the Marin Trail in the Gwydyr forest and Penmachno Trail right outside the back door and other classic trails at Coed y Brenin and Coed Llandegla only a few minutes away.

They’ve seen first hand the dramatic increase in popularity of this exciting, now well-established sport and are convinced it’s here to stay. As the National Mountain Centre they are keen to make sure that people enjoy the mountains in a safe and responsible way, allowing them to have even more fun. That’s why they are offering an extended list of both recreational and vocational mountain bike courses. If you want to improve your skills, or simply ride in good company they have some great week-long and weekend courses.
As part of any of Plas y Brenin ‘s mountain bike courses you will be expected to bring your own bike and cycling equipment. Please ensure your bike is safe, roadworthy and well maintained. If it is not, you may be unable to take part in the course. If you do not have your own bike then it is possible to hire one locally please see the course kit list for details.

Plas y Brenin

Mountain Bike Fundamentals (Skills Coaching)

This is a day all new riders should start with, getting good technical riding habits right from the start will make all the difference long term, we will help you make sure you bike is set up right for you so that you can get the most out of it, we will use our local skills course to work through all the fundamental techniques to make sure your doing the right thing in the future.

Experience Required

NO MEALS OR Accommodation: £100

Mountain Bike Progression (Skills Coaching)

For riders that want to take their riding further and progress to more technical trails, these days start with a look at how you currently ride and then our coaches work with you to take it on to the next level, we will use both a static coaching venue and then take the techniques to the trail to turn them into skills ,the main aim of these days are to give you a full understanding of your riding and how to progress in the future.
Experience Required
NO MEALS OR Accommodation: £100

Mountain Bike Improver

Want to get more out of your mountain biking? Let us improve your riding skills and build your confidence. Find out all about the attack position, better braking, slick gear changing, cornering, weight shift for up hills and down hills, line choice and front and rear wheel lifts. This fun weekend will take you along a mixture of the natural and man made tracks that surround Plas y Brenin, giving you a varied experience that will help you to develop all round skills.
An ideal choice for anyone who is reasonably fit but lacks confidence riding on rocky, steep or unpredictable ground.
Experience Required
With MEALS & Accommodation: £210
NO MEALS OR Accommodation: £150

Downhill Skills For The Trail Rider

A weekend spent enjoying the best bits of mountain biking – the Downhills. On these two days we provide a vehicle to get you up to the top of the hills, minimising the uphill pedalling. Not for armour wearing full-face-helmet riders, this weekend is more suited to those who just want to develop their downhill technique and confidence to improve their cross country riding. You’ll be able to enjoy technique coaching from our mountain bike coaches and get lots and lots of downhill practice. The kind of weekend that makes you remember what it was like to be a kid.
Experience Required
With MEALS & Accommodation: £280
NO MEALS OR Accommodation: £220

Trailside Fixes

A one day course that essential for any rider heading to the trails, this day will give you the common repairs that you will need out on the trail, simple effective solutions that will make sure that rides not over when things go wrong!
Experience Required
With MEALS & Accommodation: £100
NO MEALS OR Accommodation: £70
For more information please visit: www.pyb.co.uk
