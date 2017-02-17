Plas y Brenin Has A New Range Of Mountain Bike Courses

Plas y Brenin is surrounded by some of the finest mountain biking routes in Europe. They have world class single track routes like the Marin Trail in the Gwydyr forest and Penmachno Trail right outside the back door and other classic trails at Coed y Brenin and Coed Llandegla only a few minutes away.

They’ve seen first hand the dramatic increase in popularity of this exciting, now well-established sport and are convinced it’s here to stay. As the National Mountain Centre they are keen to make sure that people enjoy the mountains in a safe and responsible way, allowing them to have even more fun. That’s why they are offering an extended list of both recreational and vocational mountain bike courses. If you want to improve your skills, or simply ride in good company they have some great week-long and weekend courses.

As part of any of Plas y Brenin ‘s mountain bike courses you will be expected to bring your own bike and cycling equipment. Please ensure your bike is safe, roadworthy and well maintained. If it is not, you may be unable to take part in the course. If you do not have your own bike then it is possible to hire one locally please see the course kit list for details.