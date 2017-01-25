Plas Y Brenin are launching a new promotional video today at midday. You may well have seen the trailer already, in which case you should be primed and looking forward to the main event.

Shot and produced by local mountain filming expert Rob Johnson and ‘Film Up High’, the film showcases our unique location in Snowdonia and looks carefully at the natural components that make it an unrivalled venue for the depth of training and development work we do in outdoor skills, coaching and leadership.

Deep in the mountains of North Wales, Plas y Brenin is a unique place, run by outdoor experts for outdoor enthusiasts. A place where passion for the outdoors runs deep and that passion is shared by every single member of staff as well as every guest.

For over 60 years they have been at the forefront of outdoor leadership, training and exploration and during that time they’ve built up a unique reputation for helping others get the most from their time in the outdoors. Our instructors are amongst the most experienced and knowledgeable in the field but our passion for adventure doesn’t stop there.From top to bottom, across the entire team, the depth of outdoor experience and enthusiasm is unrivalled and they like nothing more than to share that knowledge and passion with others.

So why not pay them a visit and enjoy the unique atmosphere of the National Mountain Sports Centre for yourself. Whatever your interest in the outdoors, from first timer to seasoned veteran, you’ll always be welcome – and you will always be amongst friends.

The video will be released at midday on Wednesday 25th January on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

