Plas Y Brenin teams up with Joe Brown for guided walks

Choose from a range of guided walks at a level that suits you or opt for a day of winter skills training, learning how to use an ice axe and crampons to keep you safe or improving your winter navigation skills. A weekend of incredible scenery, invaluable learning and great company.

There will be evening workshops on all aspects of gear selection including boot and rucksack fitting provided by the enthusiastic staff at Joe Brown where you can talk in depth about what clothing, footwear and equipment that is best suited to you.All your meals (including your packed lunch), afternoon tea and cakes, a comfy bed for two nights and two day’s guided walking in some of the most stunning mountains the UK has to offer – all for just £170.

We are taking bookings for this weekend right now, so we not join us for a weekend of incredible scenery, great company and a brilliant opportunity for some invaluable learning.

Please Note: The Welsh winter can be fickle, and snow and ice conditions cannot be guaranteed. Throughout the course we will have a flexible approach to the programme to make the best possible use of the prevailing conditions. If there is no snow the course will still run.