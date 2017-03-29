Pier to Pier, cycling across the UK to support teenagers with cancer

At 10.00 a.m. on Saturday April 8th, Penglais school pupil George Pitcher aged 13, with his dad Mike will be setting off on an epic cycle challenge, Pier to Pier, to support teenagers with cancer.

Cycling from Aberystwyth Pier to Southwold Pier, Pier to Pier, a distance of over 300 miles, they plan to arrive in Southwold on Saturday April 15th. The funds they raise will be donated to the Teenage Cancer Trust and the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust

There is a personal story behind this. George’s cousin was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma (cancer of the femur) 2½ years ago. He went on to endure 12 months of some of the most aggressive chemotherapy and debilitating operations known. He was supported through this horrendous challenge by the Teenage Cancer Trust, a charity that provided him with expert dedicated care in a specialised teenage cancer unit, without which he would have been unlikely to have survived.

After recovering from a gruelling operation that involved the replacement of a large section of his thigh bone, he was supported by the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, a charity that helps teenagers transition back to a “normal life” after the cancer treatments they have endured.

“It is largely thanks to these wonderful charities that George’s cousin is now enjoying life as a student in University, a prospect that at times we never dared hope for” said George’s mum Heather.

As if the challenge of the bike ride is not enough, Mike and George are planning to camp en route, with maybe one night in a B&B if they have a particularly gruelling day!

As George said “I am really looking forward to the challenge and it will be good to know I am supporting these great charities. It will be super when we arrive at Southwold pier where we are being met by my uncle Simon, vicar of St Edmunds Church Southwold”

George and Mike’s challenge is part of a bigger fundraising effort being organised by George’s Auntie Suzy and her friend Debbie, who will be cycling from Land’s End to John O’Groats (“Tandem Lejog”) in June.

If you would like to support George and Mike in their challenge, please go to http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-web/fundraiser/showFundraiserProfilePage.action?userUrl=tandemlejog&isTeam=true

Please note that this is the combined fundraising page for Mike, George, Suzy and Debbie which has already raised over £2000. 00. Also see Twitter@tandemlejog and Facebook TandemLEJOG.