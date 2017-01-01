Pictorial Wales – Nigel J Bevans

No county can make the most of a season quite like Pembrokeshire does. With 186 miles of coastal path surrounded by the turquoise marine filled waters, I am rather spoilt to be able to photograph this lovely place at every opportunity. Often the history of some of the places I visit here is more dramatic than the scenery itself with ancient archaeological sites, castles and slate quarries, which is just the tip of this abundantly historic place. Today’s coast is also a living record of changes through time – both natural and manmade. Sea levels in this area have risen and fallen over many years, creating islands and submerging forests.

Check out pages 36-41 of the magazine for a selection of photography by Nigel J Bevans

