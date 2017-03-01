Pictorial Wales – Thomas Winstone

My name is Thomas Winstone, I am 38 years old, married to Lise and a father of three, I am a firefighter based in south Wales. I had been taking photos as a child with a basic film camera and later in life, inherited my grandads cameras. I learnt how to use cameras and took some great photos with them. Whilst in my teens I didn’t use cameras much but then eight years ago, when my first son was born, I got my first Canon DSLR camera to capture all the special moments. About three years ago I started to take photography seriously and started out by doing wildlife and landscapes. With wildlife I particularly enjoy studying and researching my subjects before going out to attempt to photograph them, but with it being wildlife nothing is predictable! I have been self-taught, so it has been great fun trying to learn about photography whilst photographing wildlife. It has also got me ‘out and about’ a little bit more which is also, obviously, a good form of exercise, especially having to carry all the heavy camera equipment. I also enjoy doing night photos, getting the stars and milky way with views of famous land marks or mountains. I often head up the Brecon Beacons to take shots of the valleys below. This year I have also tried long exposures whilst photographing the waterfalls in the Neath valley.

Check out pages 38-42 of the magazine for a selection of photography by Thomas Winstone.

