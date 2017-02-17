Welsh Country Magazine Photography Competition

Each week our photography competition will be based on a different theme. If you have a photograph which you think suits that theme then why not send it in and be in for a chance of winning?

Prizes:

Each week the photography competition will be based on a different theme, the weekly winner will be picked by the staff members of Welsh Country Magazine.

There will be one winner per week; each winning photograph will be then entered into our bimonthly competition, which will be voted for by the public. The winner of the bimonthly photography competition will be published in the next issue of Welsh Country Magazine and will also receive the prize of a set of 25 greeting cards, designed by Welsh Country Design featuring their winning photograph.

The weekly winner will receive a free copy of Welsh Country Magazine.

1 Entry per person. You must be the owner and taker of the photograph.

Entering is simple:

How to enter via Facebook:

Simply send us a message on the Welsh Country Magazine facebook page with your image attached.

How To Enter via Email:

Please email your entries to photocomp@welshcountry.co.uk.

Photograph files must be titled with the entrants name.

Should you win, you must be able to send us a copy of your photograph at the resolution of at least 300dpi.

Please do not forget to add your name, email address, contact phone number and postal address to the email.

How to enter via Post:

Please post your entries to Welsh Country Magazine, Aberbanc, Llandysul, Ceredigion, SA44 5NP.

Be sure to add your name, phone number and postal address to either the back of the photograph or on a separate piece of paper within the envelope.

Postal entries can be in the form of a print, on a disk or a memory stick.

Postal entries cannot be returned.

How to enter via Twitter:

Make a tweet using the hastag #WelshCountry including your photograph for the competition.

March 2017 Photography Themes and Closing Dates

Week 1

Theme: Welsh Landmarks

Start Date: Wed 1st March

Closing Date: Sun 5th March

Winner announced: Wens 8th March

Week 2

Theme: Welsh Castles

Start Date: Mon 6th March

Closing Date: Sun 12th March

Winner announced: Wens 15th March

Week 3

Theme: Welsh Villages

Start Date: Mon 13th March

Closing Date: Sun 19th March

Winner announced: Wens 22nd March

Week 4

Theme: Welsh Wildlife

Start Date: Mon 20th March

Closing Date: Sun 26th March

Winner announced: Wens 29th March

Terms & Conditions

1. This competition is open to all, except for employees of Welsh Country magazine*, their families or anyone else associated with this competition.

2. All information detailing how to enter this competition can be seen above. It is a condition of entry that all rules are accepted as final and that the competitor agrees to abide by these rules. The decision of the judges is final and no correspondence will be entered into. Submission of an entry will be taken to mean acceptance of these terms and conditions.

3. Entries can be submitted via Email, Post, the Welsh Country Facebook page, Welsh Country Twitter page or the website. Entrants must be able to provide the winning image via email at 300 dpi. Postal entries cannot be returned.

4. All entries must be received by the advertised closing time and date.

5. All images submitted must be the work of the individual submitting them and must not have been published elsewhere or have won a prize in any other photographic competition. It is the responsibility of each entrant to ensure that any images they submit have been taken with the permission of the subject and do not infringe the copyright of any third party or any laws. Entrants must warrant that the photograph they are submitting is their own work and that they own the copyright for it.

6. Copyright in all images submitted for this competition remains with the respective entrants. However, in consideration of their providing the Competition, each entrant grants a worldwide, irrevocable, perpetual licence to Welsh Country to feature any or all of the submitted images in any of their publications, their websites and/or in any promotional material connected to this competition.

7. Only one entry per person. Late, illegible, incomplete, defaced or corrupt entries will not be accepted. No responsibility can be accepted for lost entries and proof of transmission will not be accepted as proof of receipt. Entries must not be sent through agencies or third parties.

8. The winners may be required to take part in publicity.

9. All prizes are non-transferable and there are no cash alternatives.

10. Events may occur that render the competition itself or the awarding of the prizes impossible due to reasons beyond the control of the Promoter and accordingly the Promoter may at its absolute discretion vary or amend the promotion and the entrant agrees that no liability shall attach to the Promoter as a result thereof.

*Welsh Country is a trading name & division of Equine Marketing Limited.