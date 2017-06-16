Pembrokeshire Fish Week opener to bring crowds in by river

Visitors to the opening event of this year’s Pembrokeshire Fish Week on June 24th, will be able to arrive in style by taking a high-speed trip upriver to the event which, for the first time, is being held far up the Cleddau Estuary in the village of Lawrenny,

Water taxis from Milford Waterfront and Hobbs Point in Pembroke Dock will be offering passengers a thrilling ride to and from the Lawrenny Fish Festival where a great day of family fun is being laid on for Pembrokeshire Fish Week.

Set on one of the most impressive sites in Pembrokeshire, with spectacular views across the waterway and beyond, the Lawrenny Fish Festival, staged with support from Pembrokeshire County Council, is shaping up to be a fantastic event with live cookery (TV chef Stephen Terry will be amongst those doing demonstrations) and music, fun for kids, science and discovery, craft workshops, kayaking and much more.

“We want to show the world that our river, which has connected our communities for thousands of years, remains an unbeatable way to get to some amazing places – and fantastic events – in Pembrokeshire,” said Festival Director, Louise Burdett. “A high-octane trip, or a leisurely cruise, up this beautiful waterway makes the perfect start and end to a day out.”

There are also a limited number of tickets for a wonderful breakfast at Milford Waterfront’s celebrated restaurant Foam, followed by a cruise upriver for a day out at the Lawrenny Fish Festival. Regular, scheduled services will operate from Hobbs Point and Milford Waterfront in the morning and afternoon and into the evening.

Those coming by car will be able to park at the festival for £5 and a free Park and Ride service will also be operating from Carew Cheriton Control Tower.

“It’s easy to get here, however you choose to travel,” said Louise. “Once you’re here, there’s plenty to do in Lawrenny, both in and around the festival site, including some fantastic walks through beautiful woodland and countryside and a great café and pub at the quay. It promises to be a brilliant day out.”

Gates open on Saturday, June 24th at 1000 and the festival runs until 1700.

You can find out more about the festival and book tickets on Facebook @LawrennyFishFestival or at www.lawrennyfishfestival.uk