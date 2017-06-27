Pembrokeshire Coast – Enjoy Pembrokeshire’s ‘petalled paradise’

Take the chance to explore and learn about one of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s most special habitats on National Meadows Day, Saturday 1 July.

The day aims to celebrate and protect the country’s vanishing wildflower meadows and the wealth of wildlife they support, with events taking place across the UK. At Castell Henllys Iron Age Village in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, grab your bug viewer for the Big Bug Hunt – a chance to discover what lives in the meadow, river and woodland around the hill fort.

Or take a guided walk in the Park at St Davids Airfield, a former World War II military base that is now a picturesque and protected hay meadow teeming with wildlife.

Claire Parton, Project Manager for Save Our Magnificent Meadows, which organises National Meadows Day, said: “Meadows, once a feature of every parish in Pembrokeshire, are now an increasingly fragile part of our national heritage, but all is not lost. National Meadows Day is the perfect way to explore and enjoy the flowers and wildlife of the National Park’s magnificent meadows and understand their special place in our shared social and cultural history.

“Meadows’ value to our wildlife cannot be overstated – a single healthy meadow can be home to over 80 species of wild flowers, such as cuckoo flower, yellow rattle, orchids, knapweed and scabious, compared with most modern agricultural pasture which typically supports under a dozen species.”

Discover and learn about some of these meadow species with a National Park Ranger and a botanist during the St Davids Airfield Guided Walk, from 2pm-4pm on Saturday 1 July. The event costs £3 per person and booking is essential on 01437 720392.

The National Park Authority manages St Davids Airfield for nature conservation. It is a Site of Special Scientific Interest and is home to growing populations of skylarks which nest on the ground.

The Big Bug Hunt at Castell Henllys is from 11am-12.30pm and 2pm-3.30pm on Saturday 1 July. Fact sheets and bug viewers are provided. Normal admission applies and there is a £5 refundable deposit on the sheets and viewers.

Castell Henllys is owned and managed by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority. Find out more at www.castellhenllys.com.

To find out more about nature conservation in the National Park visit www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales.