Pembrokeshire Coast – Learn the basics about Walking with Livestock

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority has teamed up with a local farmer to offer guidance to walkers and dog owners who may encounter livestock while on foot, with a free event at 6pm on Monday 21 August.

The evening event at Tresinwen Farm near Strumble Head in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, will give people common sense advice on walking in areas which may include grazing ponies, sheep or cattle. Please note the event is not a dog obedience lesson and owners should leave their pets at home.

National Park Authority Ranger Ian Meopham said: “The Pembrokeshire Coast Path National Trail and other public paths in the National Park are extremely popular with hikers and dog walkers but people should be mindful that the land they cross is privately owned and, although it is accessible to the public, it is still farmed or grazed for conservation purposes.

“Walkers can therefore reasonably expect to encounter livestock when walking public paths in the National Park and need to take care, especially if they are accompanied by their dogs.

“The National Park Authority and National Trust use ponies and cattle to graze the land around the coast and these areas are clearly signposted. Farmers also use some of this land for grazing livestock.

“This event, which will involve a walk of around two miles, will enable people to familiarise themselves with the different types of animals they may come across and discuss any issues or questions they may have, gain confidence and learn new skills, while being outdoors in the beautiful National Park.”

Although some dog owners may think their pets are well behaved around other animals, there are unfortunately cases of livestock being worried and even killed as a result of being chased by dogs.

The National Park Authority has also worked with a range of partners including the Pembrokeshire Local Access Forum to create a Dog Walking Code of Conduct for Pembrokeshire to advise dog owners how to make sure they walk their pets safely.

The Walking with Livestock event will take place at 6pm on Monday 21 August. Meet at Tresinwen farm, near Strumble Head, SA64 0JL. Bring wellies and a waterproof jacket. Please note the event is not a dog obedience lesson and owners should leave their pets at home.

Booking for this free event is essential, please call 01437 720392 to reserve a place. For more information on walking your dog in the National Park visit www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/walking.