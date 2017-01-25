Pembrokeshire Coast, Show your love on St Dwynwen’s Day

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority is encouraging people to show their love for the National Park as people prepare to celebrate St Dwynwen’s Day in honour of the Welsh patron saint of lovers on 25 January.

The Pembrokeshire Coast Park Authority looks after the Pembrokeshire Coast, the UK’s only mainly coastal National Park, and it’s asking local residents and visitors to share the unique and spectacular landscape they love with the world.

St Dwynwen was a princess who fell for the wrong man and used the three wishes granted to her to ensure the object of her affections was set free, that she should never marry and that the hopes and dreams of all lovers would be met. She spent her days on a remote island off the coast of Wales and people visit this place to this day.

National Park Authority Director of Delivery and Discovery, James Parkin said: “Whether you’re lucky enough to live here or enjoy visiting the area, we would like you to share photos of the locations you love with us via Facebook or Twitter using the hashtag #LovePembs.

“Whether it’s a particular point on the Pembrokeshire Coast Path or a beloved beach, let us know why the National Park is special to you. If you need some inspiration, visit the National Park website and view the ’60 Iconic Views’ gallery to find somewhere new to explore.

“If you haven’t ventured out into the National Park recently, remind yourself why you love this world-class landscape or if you’ve not visited before try a trip to the coast to experience some amazing views and we’re sure it will be love at first sight.”

For more information on the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park visit www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales.

Alternatively you can find the Park Authority on Facebook by visiting www.facebook.com/PembrokeshireCoast or on Twitter via @PembsCoast.